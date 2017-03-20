BRIEF-LendingTree acquires DepositAccounts.com
* LendingTree Inc - acquisition purchase has a possible total consideration of $33 million
March 20 International Business Machines Corp :
* IBM and Securekey Technologies to deliver blockchain-based digital identity network for consumers
* IBM - network currently in testing phase in Canada; once it goes live later in 2017 consumers will be able to opt-in to new blockchain-based service Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ji Qiang will be appointed as CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* State Bank Financial Corporation and Alostar Bank Of Commerce announce definitive merger agreement