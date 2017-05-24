May 24 Ibstock Plc:
* "Group has shown encouraging trading momentum in first
four months of 2017"
* UK brick sales continued to progress in first 4 months of
2017 mainly reflecting good volume growth into new build
residential market
* Price increases by sales channel achieved in line with
expectations with average pricing year to date reflecting
increased new housing volumes
* Board expects another year of progress for group and its
expectations for full year remain unchanged
* Market fundamentals in uk remain robust with demand for
new housing continuing to underpin activity levels in both clay
and concrete businesses
