May 24 Ibstock Plc:

* "Group has shown encouraging trading momentum in first four months of 2017"

* UK brick sales continued to progress in first 4 months of 2017 mainly reflecting good volume growth into new build residential market

* Price increases by sales channel achieved in line with expectations with average pricing year to date reflecting increased new housing volumes

* Board expects another year of progress for group and its expectations for full year remain unchanged

* Market fundamentals in uk remain robust with demand for new housing continuing to underpin activity levels in both clay and concrete businesses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)