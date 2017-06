May 17 Ic Group A/S:

* ALEXANDER MARTENSEN-LARSEN HAS BEEN APPOINTED NEW CEO WITH EFFECT FROM 1 JUNE 2017

* INTERIM CEO PETER THORSEN WILL TAKE UP THE ROLE AS DEPUTY CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS EXPECTS TO REALIZE A REVENUE GROWTH RATE OF 3-4% MEASURED IN LOCAL CURRENCY (PREVIOUSLY 5-6%) AND AN EBIT MARGIN OF 4-5% (PREVIOUSLY 6-7%) FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2016/17

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS EXPECTS TO REALIZE A MINOR REVENUE REDUCTION AND AN IMPROVED EBIT MARGIN FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2017/18. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)