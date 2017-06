May 17 IC GROUP A/S

* UPDATED OUTLOOK FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2016/17

* Q3 2016/17 REVENUE DKK 739 MILLION VERSUS DKK 710 MILLION YEAR AGO

* EXPECTS A REVENUE GROWTH RATE OF 3-4% MEASURED IN LOCAL CURRENCY (PREVIOUSLY 5-6%) FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2016/17

* Q3 2016/17 OPERATING PROFIT DKK 48 MILLION VERSUS DKK 87 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SAYS NUMBER OF INITIATIVES TO CLEAN-UP VARIOUS PARTS OF WHOLESALE AND RETAIL DISTRIBUTION WILL HAVE A NEGATIVE EFFECT ON EARNINGS

* EBIT MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO ATTAIN A LEVEL OF 4-5% (PREVIOUSLY 6-7%) FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2016/17.