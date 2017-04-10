April 10 Ica Gruppen

* Says sales in like-for-like stores decreased by 1.2% in March

* Says sales in swedish ica stores decreased by 0.6% in march 2017 compared with corresponding month last year

* ICA Gruppen estimates the calendar effect for March to be -2.0%. The large negative calendar effect relates to Easter in March 2016