BRIEF-Wells Fargo Bank increases prime rate to 4.25 percent
* Says increasing its prime rate to 4.25 percent from 4.00 percent, effective tomorrow, June 15, 2017
May 2 Icad Inc
* Icad reports first-quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 revenue rose 12.5 percent to $6.8 million
* Q1 loss per share $0.03
* Q1 loss per share $0.03
* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.18
* HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc - effective June 14, co entered statement of work with subsidiary of Qiagen N.V
* Lianluo Smart Ltd - on June 13, 2017, Lianluo Smart Limited entered into a loan agreement with Digital Grid (Hong Kong) Technology Co Limited