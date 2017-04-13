April 13 Icade SA:
* Icade announces the acquisition of two clinics by Icade
Sante
* The two clinics are subject to 12-year leases with no
break options
* Icade Sante has now a portfolio of 97 assets, including 4
projects under development.
* Icade Sante acquired Ormeau MSO Polyclinic in Tarbes
(Hautes-Pyrenees) from the Medipole Partenaires Group, for a
total of 43 million euros ($45.7 million) (including duties)
* Icade Sante acquired Helios disability care home in
Saint-Germe (Gers) for 9.7 million euros (including duties), in
partnership with the Clinipole Group from Montpellier
($1 = 0.9410 euros)
