BRIEF-Richard Abbe reports 5.8 pct passive stake in CHF Solutions
* Richard Abbe reports 5.8 percent passive stake in CHF Solutions Inc as of june 6 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2sbOs0d Further company coverage:
April 28 Icade SA
* 2017 net current cash flow outlook confirmed: up at least 4 pct compared to 2016
* Q1 consolidated revenue EUR 333.9 million ($362.62 million)versus EUR 321.5 million year ago
* In 2017 confirms target growth in group net current cash flow of at least 4 pct compared to 2016 Source text: bit.ly/2oOSSqu Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9208 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Investar Holding Corporation announces acquisition approvals
June 14 Goldman Sachs Group Inc has raised around $7 billion for its new private equity fund, near the top of its targeted goal, according to two people familiar with the matter.