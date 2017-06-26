BRIEF-Mastercard announces annual meeting results
* Stockholders did not approve proposal on gender pay equity reporting
June 26 Icahn Enterprises LP:
* Icahn Enterprises L.P. provides update on arrangements with Brett Icahn and David Schechter
* Icahn Enterprises LP - entered into an agreement with David Schechter, former co-manager of Sargon Portfolio
* Icahn Enterprises LP - previously disclosed consulting agreement between Icahn Enterprises and David Schechter has been terminated by mutual agreement
* Icahn Enterprises - previously disclosed consulting agreement between co & Brett Icahn, former co-manager of Sargon Portfolio, remains in effect
* Icahn Enterprises LP - icahn Enterprises to provide seed capital in connection with launch of a new private investment management business by Schechter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Stockholders did not approve proposal on gender pay equity reporting
WASHINGTON, June 27 U.S. Senate Republican leaders postponed a vote on a healthcare overhaul on Tuesday after resistance from members of their own party, and President Donald Trump summoned Republican senators to the White House to urge them to break the impasse.
* Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of battleground village in North Carolina