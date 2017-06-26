June 26 Icahn Enterprises LP:

* Icahn Enterprises L.P. provides update on arrangements with Brett Icahn and David Schechter

* Icahn Enterprises LP - ‍entered into an agreement with David Schechter, former co-manager of Sargon Portfolio​

* Icahn Enterprises LP - previously disclosed consulting agreement between Icahn Enterprises and David Schechter has been terminated by mutual agreement

* Icahn Enterprises - previously disclosed consulting agreement between co & Brett Icahn, former co-manager of Sargon Portfolio, remains in effect

* Icahn Enterprises LP - ‍icahn Enterprises to provide seed capital in connection with launch of a new private investment management business by Schechter​