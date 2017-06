June 2 Icahn Enterprises Lp:

* Icahn Automotive enters into definitive agreement to acquire precision Auto Care, Inc

* Icahn Enterprises LP - full-service shops will continue to operate as precision tune locations, will be led by Robert Falconi, who will remain CEO of precision auto care​

* Icahn Enterprises LP - Icahn Automotive Group LLC, unit of co to acquire automotive service company precision Auto Care, Inc