Brazil's Cemig appoints Luiz Paroli Santos as CEO of subsidiary Light
SAO PAULO, June 27 The board of Brazil's utility Cia Energética de Minas Gerais nominated on Tuesday Luiz Paroli Santos as the new chief executive officer at subsidiary Light SA.
June 26 ICC International Cannabis Corp
* Says CEO Guillermo Delmonte resigned
* ICC International Cannabis Corporation announces new CEO to support global growth strategy
* ICC International Cannabis Corp - Announced promotion of Alejandro Antalich to Chief Executive Office Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BUENOS AIRES, June 27 Argentina-based Pan American Energy will invest some $1.2 billion in the country this year, with a focus on development of hydrocarbons, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.
* Eldorado Gold Corp- Kisladag is now expected to produce approximately 38,400 ounces of gold in Q2 of 2017 and about 90,000 ounces of gold for first half of 2017