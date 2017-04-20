April 20 Intercontinental Exchange Inc:

* ICE Futures U.S.- Daily Trading Limit for all cotton no. 2 futures contract delivery months will expand to 4 cents per pound (400 points) above and below prior day settlement price

* ICE Futures U.S.- The 4 cent limit is effective with the start of trading for Friday, April 21, 2017 (Reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru)