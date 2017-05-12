BRIEF-Neptune Group announces provision of mortgage loan
* Top Vast (a wholly-owned subsidiary of co) and customers,two individual borrowers of loan, entered into loan agreement
May 12 Intercontinental Exchange Inc:
* ICE Futures U.S.- Daily Trading Limit for all Cotton No. 2 futures contract delivery months will expand to 5 cents per pound (500 points) above and below prior day settlement price
* ICE Futures U.S.- The 5 cent limit is effective with the start of trading for Monday, May 15, 2017 (Reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru)
* Top Vast (a wholly-owned subsidiary of co) and customers,two individual borrowers of loan, entered into loan agreement
June 19 Bright Smart Securities & Commodities Group Ltd:
COLOMBO, June 19 Sri Lankan shares hit a near one-week closing low in tepid trade on Monday, as selling in diversified and banking shares offset foreign inflow into equities.