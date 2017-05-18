BRIEF-Arconic completes early redemption of 6.50% bonds due 2018 and 6.75% notes due 2018
* Arconic completes early redemption of 6.50% bonds due 2018 and 6.75% notes due 2018
May 18 ICF International Inc
* ICF announces amendment and extension of credit facility
* Signed an amendment and extension to its credit facility to allow for borrowings of up to $900 million
* Says term of new agreement will expire on May 17, 2022
* Five-year senior secured credit agreement permits revolver borrowings up to $600 million
* Credit agreement has an accordion feature that would allow facility to expand by an additional $300 million
* Marching Moose Capital Corp. Announces update on definitive agreement with avidian gold inc.
* Deal would create biggest U.S. natural gas producer (New throughout, adds analyst comment and fact that deal would create the biggest U.S. natural gas producer)