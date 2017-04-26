BRIEF-CME Group reaches open interest of 129 million contracts on June 14
* Reached open interest of 129 million contracts on June 14, 2017, surpassing previous open interest of 125.7 million contracts reached on May 11
April 26 Ichigo Office REIT Investment Corp :
* Says it will purchase the trusted beneficial rights of three office properties for 3,100 million yen, 2,300 million yen and 1,680 million yen, respectively
* Effective date May 10
* Says it has sold the trusted beneficial rights of four other properties for 990 million yen, 616 million yen, 1,034 million yen and 1,850 million yen, respectively
* Effective date April 26
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/uQpYL6
Further company coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
* Reached open interest of 129 million contracts on June 14, 2017, surpassing previous open interest of 125.7 million contracts reached on May 11
* Credit card charge-offs 2.94 percent in May versus 2.34 percent in April - SEC filing
NEW YORK/LONDON, June 15 Australian financial services firm Link Group and three buyout funds are putting the finishing touches to their rival offers for Capita's asset management services arm, a deal worth up to 800 million pounds ($1.02 billion), sources told Reuters on Thursday.