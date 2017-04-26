BRIEF-Citigroup reports credit card charge-offs, delinquency rates for May
* Credit card charge-offs 2.94 percent in May versus 2.34 percent in April - SEC filing
April 26 Ichigo Inc :
* Says it invests 2,795 million yen to set up a wholly owned SPC on April 26
* And the SPC acquires three serviced apartments on April 26
* Says contribution amount invested by co is used to fund properties acquisition
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/oW4r5c
NEW YORK/LONDON, June 15 Australian financial services firm Link Group and three buyout funds are putting the finishing touches to their rival offers for Capita's asset management services arm, a deal worth up to 800 million pounds ($1.02 billion), sources told Reuters on Thursday.
NEW YORK, June 15 J. Crew is nearing the threshold needed to approve the credit agreement amendment it is seeking that would dissolve a lender lawsuit aimed at blocking the transfer of intellectual property to an affiliated company, after Canyon Partners sold a US$100m chunk of the loan on Wednesday, a source close to the matter said.