UPDATE 1-Australia's Slater and Gordon sets recapitalisation deal; MD steps down
* Andrew Grech will step down as group managing director (Adds details about deal, context)
June 28 Ichigo Inc :
* Says it plans to sell solar power stations located in Yamaguchi prefecture, for totaling 1.47 billion yen, on July 3
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/wSiyWY
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Andrew Grech will step down as group managing director (Adds details about deal, context)
June 29 Hana Financial ninth Special Purpose Acquisition Co :
* Says it signs MOU with The Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society (CGSE) to consider cooperation on matters ranging from product promotion to storage vaults