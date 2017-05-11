BRIEF-PRA Health Sciences and Jumo announce partnership
PRA Health Sciences and Jumo announce partnership
May 11 Ichor Holdings Ltd
* Qtrly earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to ordinary shareholders $0.51; qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.57
* Q1 revenue of $148.7 million; Q2 revenue guidance of $152-$162 million
* Expect non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS to be in range of $0.57 to $0.63 in q2 2017
* Boeing, Lion Air Group announce commitment for 50 737 max 10s
* Says extends strategic cooperation with bombardier, signed supply contract worth 100 million euros