May 11 Ichor Holdings Ltd

* Qtrly earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to ordinary shareholders $0.51; qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.57

* Q1 revenue of $148.7 million; Q2 revenue guidance of $152-$162 million

* Expect non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS to be in range of $0.57 to $0.63 in q2 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2q9OAfT) Further company coverage: