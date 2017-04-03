COLUMN-Yes, disability insurance really is part of Social Security
CHICAGO, June 15 Quiz time: what do the letters “SS” stand for in SSDI?
April 3 Icici Bank Ltd
* Says icici bank integrates 'digilocker' facility with its net-banking platform Source text: [ICICI Bank, India's largest private sector bank by consolidated assets, announced the integration of its retail internet banking platform with 'DigiLocker', an initiative of the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India.] Further company coverage:
CHICAGO, June 15 Quiz time: what do the letters “SS” stand for in SSDI?
* Says it scraps major plan, share trade to resume on June 16
* SNB says more progress required on loss-absorbing capacity (Adds comment from UBS and Credit Suisse)