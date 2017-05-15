May 15 ICICI Bank Ltd
* Says icici bank slashes home loan rates by upto 30 basis
points
* Says reduced rate will be effective from May 15, 2017 for
new borrowers
* Says borrowers can also choose to link their home loans
with I-MCLR-6 months or I-MCLR-1 year
Source text:
[India's largest private sector bank by consolidated assets,
today announced reduction of interest rates by upto 30 basis
points for home loans upto Rs 30 lakh in its bid to boost
affordable housing in the country. With this reduction, salaried
borrowers can avail home loans at among the lowest rates in the
industry. Salaried women borrowers will get home loans at 8.35%
and others at 8.40%.
In both these cases, the reduction in interest rates is 30 basis
points from the previous rates. Customers taking home loans in
the affordable segment will also have the option to select the
type of interest rate. They can enjoy the benefit of floating
interest rate or a fixed interest rate for the initial two/three
years followed by floating rate.
Further, borrowers can also choose to link their home loans with
I-MCLR-6 Months or I-MCLR-1 Year. The Bank is the first to offer
such flexibility to customers. The reduced rate will be
effective from May 15, 2017 for new borrowers]
Further company coverage: