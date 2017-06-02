BRIEF-CBS Corp says fuboTv announced new agreement to carry CBS, other channels
* fuboTv announced new agreement with co to carry CBS, CBS Sports Network, CW, Pop and CBSN, CBS News' 24/7 digital streaming news service
June 2 ICT GROUP NV:
* ICT GROUP ACQUIRES HIGH TECH SOLUTIONS AND PASSES MILESTONE OF 1,000 PROFESSIONALS
* HAS SIGNED A SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100% OF SHARES OF HIGH TECH SOLUTIONS B.V. (HTS), A DUTCH BASED HIGH TECHNOLOGY AUTOMATION SERVICES PROVIDER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* fuboTv announced new agreement with co to carry CBS, CBS Sports Network, CW, Pop and CBSN, CBS News' 24/7 digital streaming news service
WASHINGTON, June 21 Russian hackers targeted 21 U.S. states' election systems in last year's presidential race, a Department of Homeland Security official told Congress on Wednesday.
* RESOLVED TO RESUME TRADING IN REINHOLD EUROPE AB AND MEGA SONIC SA SHARES AS OF JUNE 22 AS COMPANIES PUBLISHED THEIR FY REPORTS