BRIEF-Skyport Systems says it raised about $30 mln in equity financing
* Skyport Systems Inc files to say it raised about $30 million in equity financing - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rlbFvR)
April 26 ICT Group NV:
* Q1 EBITDA from continuing operations 2.8 million euros versus 2.2 million euros year ago
* We reiterate that we expect a further growth in both revenue and profitability for full year 2017 versus 2016
* Q1 revenue 25.6 million euros versus 21.1 million euros year ago
* Expects further growth in revenue and EBITDA in 2017 compared to 2016
* Expects its capital expenditures and research & development expenditures for 2017 to grow in line with the increased scale of the company
* To continue to focus on the further leveraging of the strategic platform it has successfully built over the past years, aimed at organic growth combined with acquisitions
* Goal of the acquisition strategy to achieve strong positions in each of ICT’s three main themes Source text: bit.ly/2q3IywX Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ERIN, Wisconsin June 15 A blimp carrying advertising at the U.S. Open golf tournament in Wisconsin crashed on Thursday, injuring the pilot, tournament officials said.
PARIS, June 15 French President Emmanuel Macron laid out his vision for a digital future on Thursday, saying he wants France to undergo a revolution so that it becomes a country that "thinks and moves like a startup".