April 18 ICU Medical Inc-
* ICU Medical- on april 18, received grand jury subpoena
issued by u.s. District court for eastern district of
pennsylvania - sec filing
* ICU Medical- subpoena calls for production of documents
regarding manufacturing, selling, pricing of intravenous
solutions sold by co
* ICU Medical Inc - grand jury subpoena received in
connection with an investigation by u.s. Department of justice,
antitrust division
* ICU Medical - subpoena also calls for production of
communications with competitors regarding intravenous solutions
* ICU Medical - subpoena received in connection with hospira
infusion systems business that icu medical, inc. Acquired in feb
2017 from pfizer, inc.
