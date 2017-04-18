April 18 ICU Medical Inc-

* ICU Medical- on april 18, received grand jury subpoena issued by u.s. District court for eastern district of pennsylvania - sec filing

* ICU Medical- subpoena calls for production of documents regarding manufacturing, selling, pricing of intravenous solutions sold by co

* ICU Medical Inc - grand jury subpoena received in connection with an investigation by u.s. Department of justice, antitrust division

* ICU Medical - subpoena also calls for production of communications with competitors regarding intravenous solutions

* ICU Medical - subpoena received in connection with hospira infusion systems business that icu medical, inc. Acquired in feb 2017 from pfizer, inc.