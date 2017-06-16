BRIEF-Bekaert and ArcelorMittal successfully close Sumaré deal
* REG-BEKAERT AND ARCELORMITTAL SUCCESSFULLY CLOSE SUMARÉ DEAL
June 16 ID Watchdog Inc
* ID Watchdog signs definitive agreement to be acquired by equifax inc.
* ID Watchdog Inc - subsidiary of Equifax Inc will acquire all of issued and outstanding ordinary shares of company
* ID Watchdog Inc - deal for USD $63.3 million in cash
* ID Watchdog Inc - deal for approximately USD$0.40 per ordinary share
* ID Watchdog Inc- transaction is structured as a statutory merger and is expected to be completed in Q3 of 2017
* ID Watchdog Inc - merger agreement contains a non-solicitation covenant on part of id watchdog, subject to customary "fiduciary out" provisions
* ID Watchdog Inc - Equifax will be entitled to a termination payment of $2.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* REG-BEKAERT AND ARCELORMITTAL SUCCESSFULLY CLOSE SUMARÉ DEAL
* Berkshire Hathaway to buy C$400 mln of Home Capital's shares
June 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.