Greece gets three bids for Thessaloniki Port
ATHENS, March 25 Greece has received three binding bids for a majority stake in its second-largest port in Thessaloniki, the country's privatisations agency said on Saturday.
STOCKHOLM Dec 16 Balder :
* Balder acquires an additional 22.9 per cent of SATO
* Purchase price EUR 235m
* After the Acquisition, Balder will own 53.3 per cent of the outstanding shares and votes in SATO, whereby Balder will consolidate SATO in the group's accounts from year end, 2015
Link to press release: here
ATHENS, March 25 Greece has received three binding bids for a majority stake in its second-largest port in Thessaloniki, the country's privatisations agency said on Saturday.
BOAO, China, March 25 An advisor to China's central bank said on Saturday that he believed the People's Bank of China (PBOC) would want a smooth transition to holding less foreign exchange reserves.