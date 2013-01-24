LONDON Jan 24 Swiss drugmaker Novartis
has withdrawn a marketing application for its drug
Ruvise, designed to treat arterial hypertension, the European
Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Thursday.
The drug, known generically imatinib mesilate, was intended
for use in adults as add-on therapy for the treatment of
pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), the drug regulator said
in a statement.
EMA reported that Novartis had said that the withdrawal was
because it requires additional data to address the regulator's
questions relating to its benefit-risk assessment.
The data would not be available within the timeframe allowed
in the centralised procedure, it said.