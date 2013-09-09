BRIEF-Weisman Group dissolves stake in Ashford Hospitality Prime
* Weisman Group Llc dissolves share stake in Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc as of February 28 - sec filing
Sept 9 3i: * 3i invests in gif * 3i: 3i is investing EUR 77 million (£66 million) and the enterprise value of
the transaction is approximately EUR 100 million * 3i: gesellschaft für industrieforschung mbh (gif) is a transmission testing
company
MADRID, March 6 Spanish house builder Neinor Homes said on Monday it intended to list up to 60 percent of its share capital on the Spanish stock exchange in the country's first market flotation of a residential developer in a decade.
* Emerging market buyout fund Actis raises $2.75 billion for fourth energy fund