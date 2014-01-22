BRIEF-Brian Grossman reports 5 pct passive stake in Accuray Inc as of March 6 - SEC filing
* Brian Grossman reports 5.0 percent passive stake in Accuray Inc as of March 6 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2neXxWb) Further company coverage:
Jan 22 (Reuters) - * Hutton Collins invests EUR 50 million in healthcare IT business * Agreement with Italian healthcare IT systems company Dedalus Group. * Hutton Collins - co-investors with Hutton Collins have invested EUR 15
million * Hutton Collins - investment through subordinated loan, minority equity
interest * Hutton Collins - deal to involve stake purchases from outgoing equity
investors, financial support for international expansion
* Brian Grossman reports 5.0 percent passive stake in Accuray Inc as of March 6 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2neXxWb) Further company coverage:
MADRID, March 16 Homebuilder Neinor Homes will price a planned March stock market flotation at 16.46 euros per share, it said on Thursday, valuing the company at 1.3 billion euros ($1.4 billion) in Spain's first listing of a residential builder in more than ten years.
FRANKFURT, March 16 German generic drugmaker Stada, the subject of takeover approaches from two private equity consortiums, has postponed the structured bidding process to give rival bidders a chance to improve their offers.