May 25 Idbi Bank Ltd:
* Says is planning to raise additional capital in medium
term
* Says bank will look at reducing its operational cost and
sell non-core assets over a period of time
* Says bank has already initiated process for reducing
operational costs, selling non-core assets
Source text : [IDBI Bank has crafted a comprehensive turnaround
strategy, with a focus on augmenting the capital base and
recovery from NPAs.
Aggressive recovery and prevention of further slippages is a
priority area for IDBI Bank. Given the stress in the corporate
sector, the bank will restrict growth in the corporate loan book
and focus on increasing retail and priority sector asset base.
This will help the bank to reduce risk weighted assets and
improve CAR in the short term.
The bank is also planning to raise additional capital in the
medium term. It has received a capital infusion of Rs.1900 crore
through the Government of India’s subscription to its
preferential share allotment earlier this year, which enhanced
its Common Equity Tier 1 Capital. Furthermore, Life Insurance
Corporation of India has also subscribed to the Bank’s
preferential equity issue. Additionally, CAR would be improved
through sale of non-core assets, continued GoI support and
churning of corporate loan book to reduce risk weight of the
portfolio.
The bank will look at reducing its operational cost and sell
non-core assets over a period of time. The exact schedule and
quantum of such a sale will depend on market conditions and the
Bank has already initiated the process.]
