May 9 IDBI Bank Ltd

* IDBI Bank says India cenbank has initiated 'prompt corrective action' for lender on high bad loans, negative return on assets - stock exchange

* IDBI Bank says India cenbank's 'prompt corrective action' won't have 'material impact' on lender - stock exchange

* IDBI Bank says India cenbank's 'prompt corrective action' will contribute to improving the internal controls of lender and improvement in its activites - stock exchange