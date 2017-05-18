May 18 Idbi Bank Ltd
* Says qtrly NIM has increased by 8 basis points from 1.67%
as on March 2016 to 1.75% as on March 2017
[Highlights of Q4 FY 17 (March 31, 2017) financial results
vis-à-vis Q4 FY 16 (March 31, 2016)
CASA increased by 22.41% to Rs 84,469 crore as on March 2017
from Rs 69,004 crore as on March 2016 and CASA is forming 31.46%
of Aggregate Deposits as on March 2017 as against 25.97% of
Aggregate Deposits as on March-2016.
Retail Term Deposits have gone up by 22.28% from Rs 71,580
crore as on March 2016 to Rs 87,526 crore as on March 2017.
Bulk Term Deposits including Certificate of Deposits has been
lowered by 22.85% from Rs 1,25,135 crore as on March 2016 to Rs
96,543 crore as on March 2017.
Total Deposits increased by 1.06% from Rs 2,65,720 crore as on
March 2016 to Rs 2,68,538 crore as on March 2017.
Cost of Funds has been reduced by 64 basis points from 6.82%
as on March 2016 to 6.18% as on March 2017.
Advances at Rs 1,90,826 crore as on March 2017 as against Rs
2,15,893 crore as on March 2016.
PSL advances have gone up by 5.09% from Rs 88,309 crore as on
March-2016 to Rs 92,807 crore March 2017.
Interest income has gone up by 1% from quarter ended March
2016 to quarter ended March 2017 despite higher NPAs.
Interest expenses have gone down by 2.69% from ` 5501 crore
for the quarter ended March 2016 to ` 5353 crore for the quarter
ended March 2017.
NII has gone up by 14.43% from ` 1427 Crore for the quarter
ended March 2016 to Rs 1633 crore for the quarter ended March
2017.
NIM has increased by 8 basis points from 1.67% as on March
2016 to 1.75% as on March 2017.
