May 18 Idbi Bank Ltd

* Says qtrly NIM has increased by 8 basis points from 1.67% as on March 2016 to 1.75% as on March 2017 Source text: [Highlights of Q4 FY 17 (March 31, 2017) financial results vis-à-vis Q4 FY 16 (March 31, 2016)  CASA increased by 22.41% to Rs 84,469 crore as on March 2017 from Rs 69,004 crore as on March 2016 and CASA is forming 31.46% of Aggregate Deposits as on March 2017 as against 25.97% of Aggregate Deposits as on March-2016.  Retail Term Deposits have gone up by 22.28% from Rs 71,580 crore as on March 2016 to Rs 87,526 crore as on March 2017.  Bulk Term Deposits including Certificate of Deposits has been lowered by 22.85% from Rs 1,25,135 crore as on March 2016 to Rs 96,543 crore as on March 2017.  Total Deposits increased by 1.06% from Rs 2,65,720 crore as on March 2016 to Rs 2,68,538 crore as on March 2017.  Cost of Funds has been reduced by 64 basis points from 6.82% as on March 2016 to 6.18% as on March 2017.  Advances at Rs 1,90,826 crore as on March 2017 as against Rs 2,15,893 crore as on March 2016.  PSL advances have gone up by 5.09% from Rs 88,309 crore as on March-2016 to Rs 92,807 crore March 2017.  Interest income has gone up by 1% from quarter ended March 2016 to quarter ended March 2017 despite higher NPAs.  Interest expenses have gone down by 2.69% from ` 5501 crore for the quarter ended March 2016 to ` 5353 crore for the quarter ended March 2017.  NII has gone up by 14.43% from ` 1427 Crore for the quarter ended March 2016 to Rs 1633 crore for the quarter ended March 2017.  NIM has increased by 8 basis points from 1.67% as on March 2016 to 1.75% as on March 2017.