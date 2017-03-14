March 14 Idea Cellular Ltd
Source text:
[Free Incoming Calls, affordable Outgoing calls, SMS & no
premium on Data tariffs for Domestic roamers, starting 1st
April 2017
* Special International Roaming Value packs offering Free
Outgoing calls, Unlimited Incoming calls and large volume of
bundled Data to avoid Bill Shock to International travellers,
with potential of up to 85% savings against default
International roaming tariffs
Mumbai, 14th March, 2017: Idea Cellular, the leading telecom
operator in India, has announced a roaming bonanza for its 200
million customers who travel anywhere in India or abroad.
Starting 1st April 2017, Idea will offer 'Free incoming calls'
to all its customers roaming anywhere in India. The company is
announcing, effective now, a range of International Roaming
Value packs with 'Unlimited incoming calls' and large amount of
bundled outgoing voice calls, SMS & data to international
travellers visiting popular destinations overseas.
Domestic Roaming
Effective 1st April 2017, Idea's 200 million customers will
enjoy free incoming calls while roaming on company's 2G, 3G and
4G network across 400,000 towns and villages in the country.
Idea is extending the free incoming calls on domestic roaming to
all its Prepaid and Postpaid customers.
Idea customers will be able to make outgoing calls, SMS freely
at affordable rates while roaming anywhere in India. Mobile Data
tariffs and data pack benefits of home circle will be available
while roaming anywhere in India, without any extra charge.
International Roaming
For International travellers, Idea now offers a wide choice of
International Roaming Value packs giving free bundled usage of
up to 400 outgoing minutes, 100 SMS per day, large data volume
and unlimited incoming calls. These international roaming packs
also come bundled with free 1GB/2GB/3GB data and overage charges
as low as Rs.3 per MB to avoid bill shock to travelling
customers. Customers can chose 10 day pack for short leisure
travel or 30 day packs for continuous business trips or long
stay.]
