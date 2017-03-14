March 14 Idea Cellular Ltd

* Idea cellular -for international travellers, roaming value packs giving free bundled usage of up to 400 outgoing mins, 100 sms per day, data volume,unlimited incoming calls Source text: [Free Incoming Calls, affordable Outgoing calls, SMS & no premium on Data tariffs for Domestic roamers, starting 1st April 2017 * Special International Roaming Value packs offering Free Outgoing calls, Unlimited Incoming calls and large volume of bundled Data to avoid Bill Shock to International travellers, with potential of up to 85% savings against default International roaming tariffs Mumbai, 14th March, 2017: Idea Cellular, the leading telecom operator in India, has announced a roaming bonanza for its 200 million customers who travel anywhere in India or abroad. Starting 1st April 2017, Idea will offer 'Free incoming calls' to all its customers roaming anywhere in India. The company is announcing, effective now, a range of International Roaming Value packs with 'Unlimited incoming calls' and large amount of bundled outgoing voice calls, SMS & data to international travellers visiting popular destinations overseas. Domestic Roaming Effective 1st April 2017, Idea's 200 million customers will enjoy free incoming calls while roaming on company's 2G, 3G and 4G network across 400,000 towns and villages in the country. Idea is extending the free incoming calls on domestic roaming to all its Prepaid and Postpaid customers. Idea customers will be able to make outgoing calls, SMS freely at affordable rates while roaming anywhere in India. Mobile Data tariffs and data pack benefits of home circle will be available while roaming anywhere in India, without any extra charge. International Roaming For International travellers, Idea now offers a wide choice of International Roaming Value packs giving free bundled usage of up to 400 outgoing minutes, 100 SMS per day, large data volume and unlimited incoming calls. These international roaming packs also come bundled with free 1GB/2GB/3GB data and overage charges as low as Rs.3 per MB to avoid bill shock to travelling customers. Customers can chose 10 day pack for short leisure travel or 30 day packs for continuous business trips or long stay.]