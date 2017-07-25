BRIEF-Idea Cellular says co, Vodafone India welcome CCI merger clearance

July 25 (Reuters) - Idea Cellular Ltd:

* Vodafone and Idea welcome CCI merger clearance

* Idea Cellular says "welcome decision of Competition Commission of India approving proposed merger of Vodafone India and Idea Cellular"

* Idea Cellular - expected that other statutory approvals will be forthcoming and we anticipate completing transaction during 2018 Source text: [This relates to the CCI's approval on the Vodafone – Idea merger. In this regard, we are happy to issue a joint statement by Mr. Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman, Idea Cellular and Mr. Vittorio Colao, Chief Executive, Vodafone Group – *"We welcome the decision of the Competition Commission of India approving the proposed merger of Vodafone India and Idea Cellular, following its comprehensive review of the transaction. It is expected that other statutory approvals will be forthcoming and we anticipate completing the transaction during 2018.*]