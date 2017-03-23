BRIEF-OpenText enters into global cloud reseller agreement with SAP
* OpenText announces new global cloud reseller agreement with SAP to provide end-to-end HR document management Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 23 Ideagen Plc:
* Announce conditional acquisition of PleaseTech for an initial net consideration of 10 mln pounds
* Potential further consideration of up to 2 mln pounds dependent on attainment of specified performance targets in six months after completion
* Initial upfront consideration for acquisition will be financed by an oversubscribed placing to raise 10 mln pounds at 75 pence per new share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* OpenText announces new global cloud reseller agreement with SAP to provide end-to-end HR document management Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 15 Twitter Inc said it would roll out a series of tweaks to its website and mobile applications from Thursday to further simplify the microblogging service's interface for its users.
* ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH NUIX Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)