BRIEF-Universal Display Corporation announces an extended OLED evaluation agreement
* Universal Display Corporation announces an extended OLED evaluation agreement
April 28 Ideal Group SA:
* FY 2016 turnover at 22.8 million euros ($24.85 million) versus 38.0 million euros year ago
* FY 2016 profit before taxes at 0.7 million euros versus 1.0 million euros year ago
* Net cash on Dec. 31, 2016 at 2.9 million euros versus 5.1 million euros year ago
* FY 2016 EBITDA at 1.3 million euros versus 1.9 million euros year ago
Source text: bit.ly/2qnfgZy
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9176 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Universal Display Corporation announces an extended OLED evaluation agreement
* Adesto Technologies Corp announces proposed public offering of common stock
LOS ANGELES, June 14 A 24-year-old YouTube singer with a teen fan base has been charged with using social media to solicit explicit videos from two young female fans.