May 11 Ideal Power Inc:

* Ideal Power reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Ideal Power Inc- q1 2017 product revenue totalled $0.3 million versus $0.5 million in q1 2016

* Ideal Power Inc - qtrly net loss per share basic and fully diluted $ 0.28

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.23, revenue view $528500.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ideal power inc- expect gross margins to normalize later this year, particularly as we anticipate revenue ramping in second half of 2017