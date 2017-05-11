BRIEF-PRA Health Sciences and Jumo announce partnership
* PRA Health Sciences and Jumo announce partnership
May 11 Ideal Power Inc:
* Ideal Power reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Ideal Power Inc- q1 2017 product revenue totalled $0.3 million versus $0.5 million in q1 2016
* Ideal Power Inc - qtrly net loss per share basic and fully diluted $ 0.28
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.23, revenue view $528500.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Ideal power inc- expect gross margins to normalize later this year, particularly as we anticipate revenue ramping in second half of 2017
* Boeing, Lion Air Group announce commitment for 50 737 max 10s
* Says extends strategic cooperation with bombardier, signed supply contract worth 100 million euros Further company coverage: