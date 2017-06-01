BRIEF-China Huarong Asset Management Co receives approval for issue of tier II capital bonds
* Received approval from China Banking Regulatory Commission on issue of tier II capital bonds by company
June 1 Ideal Semiconductor Devices LLC:
* Ideal Semiconductor Devices LLC files to say it has raised $7 million in equity financing from a total offering amount of $9 million - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2rJp58A)
LONDON, June 21 Britain said on Wednesday it will introduce a civil liability bill to bring down the cost of insurance premiums by reducing the cost and quantity of whiplash claims.
LONDON, June 20 British Prime Minister Theresa May promised on Wednesday to listen more to businesses' concerns about Brexit as Queen Elizabeth formally opened parliament by announcing the government's programme for the next two years.