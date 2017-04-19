BRIEF-Nucor expects Q2 profit in range of $1.00-$1.05/shr
* Nucor corp - expects q2 results to be in range of $1.00 to $1.05 per diluted share
April 19 Idex Corp:
* Idex reports record orders and sales with double digit earnings growth; raises full year guidance to $4.00 -- $4.10
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.03
* Q1 earnings per share $0.99
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Raises FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share view to $4.00 to $4.10
* Raises q2 earnings per share view to $1.04 to $1.06
* Idex Corp- during Q1 of 2017, company recorded $4.8 million of restructuring costs
Qtrly sales of $553.6 million were up 10 percent compared with prior year period.
* linde North America-new production jv with Air Products to build a large-scale air separation unit and industrial gas liquefier in glenmont, NY
June 15 Nike Inc said on Thursday it would cut about 2 percent of its global workforce as part of efforts to simplify its organizational structure, that will bring down its business segments to four from six.