BRIEF-Guoyuan Securities issues 2017 1st tranche short-term financing notes worth 2 bln yuan
* Says it issued 2017 first tranche short-term financing notes worth 2 billion yuan with coupon rate of 4.87 percent
April 25 Idfc Bank Ltd
* March quarter net profit 1.76 billion rupees versus 1.65 billion rupees last year
* March quarter interest earned 22.23 billion rupees versus 18.16 billion rupees last year
* March quarter gross NPA 2.99 percent versus 7.03 percent previous quarter
* March quarter net NPA 1.14 percent versus 2.57 percent previous quarter
* March quarter provisions 48 million rupees versus 118.9 million rupees last year
* Says also recommended a dividend of Rs. 0.75 per equity share Source text - (bit.ly/2oHOEC0) Further company coverage:
* Foreigners net sellers of cash stocks for 1st time in 9 weeks
* Says it will invest 100 million yuan to set up a wholly owned Hangzhou-based investment firm