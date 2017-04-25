April 25 Idfc Bank Ltd

* March quarter net profit 1.76 billion rupees versus 1.65 billion rupees last year

* March quarter interest earned 22.23 billion rupees versus 18.16 billion rupees last year

* March quarter gross NPA 2.99 percent versus 7.03 percent previous quarter

* March quarter net NPA 1.14 percent versus 2.57 percent previous quarter

* March quarter provisions 48 million rupees versus 118.9 million rupees last year

* Says also recommended a dividend of Rs. 0.75 per equity share