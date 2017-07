July 20 (Reuters) - IDI SCA

* AND GROUPE CHEVRILLON ANNOUNCE COLLABORATION IN FRAMEWORK OF SIGNING OF A PROTOCOL FOR ACQUISITION OF FRENCH COMPANY ALKAN

* AND GROUPE CHEVRILLON WILL EACH HOLD APPROXIMATELY 37% OF CAPITAL OF ALKAN

* ACQUSITION TO BE FINALISED BEFORE THE END OF JULY 2017