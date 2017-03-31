March 31 Mesoblast Ltd:

* Independent Data Monitoring Committee initiates process for interim analysis of Mesoblast’S phase 3 chronic heart failure trial

* Says interim analysis dataset has been locked and will be analyzed and reviewed by trial's independent statisticians

* Mesoblast Ltd - throughout review process, co to remain blinded to individual treatment allocation as well as grouped safety and efficacy data

* Mesoblast Ltd - IDMC will review and interpret results of interim analysis and provide recommendations shortly