June 21 IDOGEN AB

* PARTICIPATES IN LARGE VINNOVA-INITIATIVE TO MAKE SWEDEN A LEADER IN BIOLOGICAL MEDICINES

* WILL COLLABORATE WITH, AMONG OTHERS, ASTRAZENECA, GE HEALTHCARE, PFIZER, ALL SWEDISH UNIVERSITIES, SEVERAL HEALTH CARE REGIONS AND RESEARCH INSTITUTIONS

* WILL COLLABORATE TO CREATE CENTRE FOR ADVANCED MEDICAL PRODUCTS

* PROJECT WILL HAVE A DURATION OF 6 YEARS