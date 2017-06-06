BRIEF-Safety Income & Growth announces pricing of its initial public offering
Safety Income & Growth announces pricing of its initial public offering
June 6 Idt Corp
* IDT Corp reports third quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.28
* Q3 loss per share $0.21
Q3 revenue $370 million versus $355.2 million
* Forestar Group has amended its merger agreement with Starwood Capital Group to increase the merger consideration to $15.50 per share in cash
Snap is buying mapping startup zenly for $200 million- Bloomberg, citing sources