July 7 Idt Corp:
* Says plaintiff JDS1 filed putative class action &
derivative complaint against co, Patrick Henry trust, Howard
Jonas, each of Straight Path's directors
* Says registrant and Straight Path entered into binding
term sheet provides for settlement, mutual release of potential
indemnification claims
* Says pursuant to term sheet, in exchange for mutual
release, registrant will pay Straight Path $16 million
* Says pursuant to term sheet Straight Path will transfer to
co or its designee Straight Path's ownership interest in IP
Group
* Says complaint alleges that IDT "aided and abetted"
Straight Path's directors and Howard Jonas
