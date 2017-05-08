BRIEF-CAI International announces expansion of revolving credit facility
* CAI International Inc announces expansion of revolving credit facility and a financial update
May 8 IEC Electronics Corp
* IEC Electronics Corp - Effective as of may 5, 2017 iec entered into third amendment to fifth amended and restated credit facility agreement - sec filing
* IEC Electronics Corp - Third amendment extended revolving credit termination date to May 5, 2022
* IEC Electronics Corp - Issued term loan B note to M&T Bank , that amended and restated amended and restated term loan B note dated December 14, 2015 Source text: [bit.ly/2qj8hF3] Further company coverage:
* CAI International Inc announces expansion of revolving credit facility and a financial update
* European stocks open 0.8 percent higher, France outperforms
LONDON, June 19 Emerging stocks enjoyed their biggest daily gains in nearly four weeks on Monday though weaker oil prices took a toll on many markets, with Russia's rouble down half a percent.