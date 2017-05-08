May 8 IEC Electronics Corp

* IEC Electronics Corp - Effective as of may 5, 2017 iec entered into third amendment to fifth amended and restated credit facility agreement - sec filing

* IEC Electronics Corp - Third amendment extended revolving credit termination date to May 5, 2022

* IEC Electronics Corp - Issued term loan B note to M&T Bank , that amended and restated amended and restated term loan B note dated December 14, 2015