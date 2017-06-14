UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 14 INTERNATIONELLA ENGELSKA SKOLAN I SVERIGE HOLDINGS II AB (IES)
* GETS 21 MSEK IN CENTRAL GOVERNMENT SUBSIDY FOR HOMEWORK SUPPORT
* HALF OF AMOUNT WILL BE RECOGNIZED IN Q4 OF IES FINANCIAL YEAR 2016/17 AND REMAINDER IN FIRST AND Q2 2017/18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources