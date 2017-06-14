June 14 INTERNATIONELLA ENGELSKA SKOLAN I SVERIGE HOLDINGS II AB (IES)

* GETS 21 MSEK IN CENTRAL GOVERNMENT SUBSIDY FOR HOMEWORK SUPPORT

* HALF OF AMOUNT WILL BE RECOGNIZED IN Q4 OF IES FINANCIAL YEAR 2016/17 AND REMAINDER IN FIRST AND Q2 2017/18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)