BRIEF-First Data Corp enters into a 2017 june joinder relating to its credit agreement
* First Data Corp - entered into a 2017 june joinder relating to its credit agreement, dated as of september 24, 2007 -sec filing
April 10 IES Holdings Ltd
* IES Holdings amends and expands credit facility
* IES Holdings amends and expands credit facility
* IES Holdings inc says pursuant to amendment, company's maximum revolver amount increased from $70 million to $100 million
* IES Holdings - pursuant to amendment maturity date of revolving credit facility was extended from august 9, 2019 to august 9, 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* First Data Corp - entered into a 2017 june joinder relating to its credit agreement, dated as of september 24, 2007 -sec filing
* Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd announces unregistered common share offering
* Home capital announces agreements to settle OSC and class action matters