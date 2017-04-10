April 10 IES Holdings Ltd

* IES Holdings amends and expands credit facility

* IES Holdings inc says pursuant to amendment, company's maximum revolver amount increased from $70 million to $100 million

* IES Holdings - pursuant to amendment maturity date of revolving credit facility was extended from august 9, 2019 to august 9, 2021