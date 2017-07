July 24 (Reuters) - IFA SYSTEMS AG:

* Changes to the Supervisory Board

* ‍MATTHIAS MAUS, CHAIRMAN OF SUPERVISORY BOARD OF IFA SYSTEMS AG, RESIGNED FROM HIS OFFICE WITH EFFECT AS OF 24 OCTOBER 2017​

* ‍TAKAYUKI YAMAZAKI AND SHIGEHIRO OGINO RESIGN FROM THEIR OFFICES WITH EFFECT AS OF 24 OCTOBER 2017​