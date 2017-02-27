Feb 27 Ifabric Corp

* Ifabric Corp. increases borrowings to fund its expansion

* Ifabric Corp - units have entered into agreement with Bank of Montreal for provision of certain debt facilities

* Ifabric Corp - facility with 2074160 Ontario Inc. is a secured $1.75 million facility, $1.415 million of which will be used to repay indebtedness