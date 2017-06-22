BRIEF-CalPERS says IAC abandons plan to issue non-voting stock in response to CalPERS Lawsuit
June 23 California Public Employees' Retirement System:
June 22 IFCI Ltd:
* Says extension of additional charge of deputy managing director, IFCI ltd. to Sanjeev Kaushik
* Says extension for a further period of six months from June 12 or till appointment of regular incumbent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 23 California Public Employees' Retirement System:
* Trump: "I think we're going to get there" (Adds health sector stocks and Trump quote)
SAO PAULO, June 23 Mauricio Abadi resigned on Friday as an executive vice president of Safra National Bank of New York to join Morgan Stanley & Co, three people familiar with the situation said.